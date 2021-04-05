ECHO helps raise fish during pandemic for Trout in the Classroom

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A program that helps kids learn about the life cycle of fish had to pivot due to the pandemic.

Normally, the Trout in the Classroom program would be in schools and students would study the fish eggs as they hatched and grew large enough to be released later into Vermont’s waterways.

But with the uncertainty of the pandemic, many schools opted not to take on a project that would require constant monitoring and care.

So the program asked ECHO in Burlington to step in.

“ECHO is a lot about science. But there’s also the water chemistry piece, and so we share all that information online and on graphics in front of the habitat so that people can get it understanding of that aspect of raising fish,” said Steve Smith, an ECHO animal ambassador.

ECHO estimates there are about 90 or so trout.

Right now, they’re in the dark in the exhibit because the Trout in the Classroom program recommended that as the best way to start the fish out.

Once they get a bit bigger, they’ll let the light in.

Watch the video to see our Cat Viglienzoni’s full interview with Steve Smith about the trout program.

