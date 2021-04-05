Federal appeals court on remote sessions for N.H. House

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A federal appeals court will hear arguments Monday whether the New Hampshire House can continue to hold in-person sessions without providing remote access to medically vulnerable lawmakers.

Seven Democratic lawmakers sued Republican House Speaker Sherm Packard in February arguing that holding in-person sessions without a remote option during the coronavirus pandemic violates the Americans with Disabilities Act and the state and federal constitutions, and forces them to either risk their lives or abandon their duties as elected officials.

A U.S. District Court judge in Concord ruled that the speaker can’t be sued for enforcing House rules, prompting an appeal to the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston, which will hold oral arguments Monday.

Since the start of the pandemic, the 400-member House has met several times at the University of New Hampshire ice arena, outside on a UNH athletic field, and - after former Speaker Dick Hinch died of COVID-19 - from their cars in a parking lot.

They also met at a Bedford sports complex, and have three sessions scheduled for that location this week.

