Gov. Scott gets vaccinated, urges Vermonters to follow suit

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott received his dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday and he is urging all Vermonters to do the same.

The governor and Vermont’s first lady got their shots of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Montpelier High School.

After answering a few screening questions, the governor received the shot and then waited 15 minutes.

Scott says everyone stepping up for their shot when it’s their time is critical to getting things back to normal.

“It was a quick and easy process. I can’t thank them enough for their diligence. It’s so easy to sign up, get your vaccine when it’s time and we’ll get back to normal before you know it,” said Scott, R-Vermont.

Democratic Lt. Gov. Molly Gray volunteered at Montpelier High School to help Vermonters sign in for their shots.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

