Injured hiker rescued after falling off New Hampshire ledge at night

JAFFREY, N.H. (AP) - Officials say a Massachusetts hiker was seriously injured and had to be rescued after falling off a rock ledge in Monadnock State Park in New Hampshire while hiking at night.

The 40-year-old woman called 911 at 8:25 p.m. on Sunday to report that she was hiking on a trail but did not have a light source.

Her cellphone then died.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department says she panicked and started to hike down in the dark when she fell off a 20-foot rock ledge onto rocks below.

She was rescued and flown by medical helicopter to a Massachusetts hospital.

