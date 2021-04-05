Advertisement

Man arrested in connection to multiple Bennington thefts

By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Broken glass, alarms going off and several reports of a man running away.

Bennington police were busy over the weekend catching the suspect accused of breaking into several places over the course of two days.

26-year-old Ashton PJ. Lanfair will be in court Monday, accused of going all over Bennington trying to steal from multiple places, including one home.

It started Saturday night with alarm activations at two businesses but nothing was taken.

Then Sunday, a homeowner on Monument Avenue called police after hearing glass break and reported seeing someone run away from their home.

Later that day, employees from two different stores reported break-ins with cigarettes and lottery tickets being taken from one and Ray-Ban sunglasses being taken from the other.

To top if all off, later that morning, the homeowner from before called police, and said he saw someone who looked like the person running from his home.

Officers arrested Lanfair on Main Street Sunday without incident.

He’s being charged with four counts of burglary and one count of attempted burglary.

