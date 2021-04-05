People’s Law School aims to teach Vermonters about legal system and more

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan has joined with several organizations the state to create the People’s Law School.

It’s a series of free, virtual presentations on a range of topics like tenant rights, understanding state benefits, family law and small claims court.

The presentations are designed to help Vermonters navigate and better understand the legal and criminal justice system.

The programs are also targeted toward the immigrant community, helping to inform and empower New Americans.

“When you are a newcomer in this country you might sometimes struggle to understand some of the rules and some of the laws. We want to educate, but also help our fellow Vermonters who are new to the state, to also be part of the community,” said Jacob Bogre of the Association of Africans Living in Vermont.

Watch the video to see the full interview with Attorney General T.J. Donovan, Vermont Racial Justice Alliance Director Mark Hughes, Sandy Baird from the Vermont Institute of Community and International Involvement as well as the Caroline Fund, and Jacob Bogre, Executive Director of the Association of Africans Living in Vermont.

The first virtual session of the People’s Law School is April 7.

Here’s the full schedule:

April 7: The Fourth Amendment – Understanding Your Rights When Stopped by The Police

April 21: Earth Day and the Environment

May 5: Small Claims Court (Pro Se Litigation)

May 12: Residential Rental Agreements

May 19: Understanding Benefits & Eligibility—SNAP, Medicaid, General Assistance

June 2: Consumer Protection 101

June 16: Understanding State Government

June 30: Employment Law 101

July 14: Family Law 101

July 21: Understanding Your First Amendment Rights

If you would like to learn more about The People’s Law School, visit www.vicii.org/events or contact Sandy Baird at 802-355-4968 or sandrabaird114@gmail.com.

