Petition asks school board to reconsider mascot decision

Danville School-File photo
(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Vt. (AP) - A petition is circulating in Danville asking the school board to reverse its recent decision to do away with the school nickname that some find offensive.

The board voted last month in a two-hour meeting attended by more than 80 people to immediately end the use of the nickname, “Indians.”

The school’s new policy prohibits the representation of the school by any race or ethnic group as a mascot.

The Caledonian Record reports that Danville resident Dawn Peck Pastula says she’s heard from many people who are unhappy with the board’s decision. 

