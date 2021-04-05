Petition asks school board to reconsider mascot decision

DANVILLE, Vt. (AP) - A petition is circulating in Danville asking the school board to reverse its recent decision to do away with the school nickname that some find offensive.

The board voted last month in a two-hour meeting attended by more than 80 people to immediately end the use of the nickname, “Indians.”

The school’s new policy prohibits the representation of the school by any race or ethnic group as a mascot.

The Caledonian Record reports that Danville resident Dawn Peck Pastula says she’s heard from many people who are unhappy with the board’s decision.

Related Stories:

Danville ditches ‘Indians’ nickname for sports teams

Danville School Board approves policy to remove mascot name

Danville to hold special meeting on their school mascot

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)