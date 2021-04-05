Proposed budget would force closure of NH youth center

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The proposed budget headed for a House vote this week would force the closure of New Hampshire’s youth detention center next year.

Republican Rep. Jess Edwards told fellow House members Monday that the House Finance Committee’s recommendation to shut down the Sununu Youth Services Center was a bipartisan highlight of the $13.5 billion, two-year budget proposal.

He called the center, which is under criminal investigation for alleged abuses going back decades, expensive and ineffective.

Joe Ribsam is the director of the Division for Youth and Families. He says planning for a smaller facility makes sense but the budget proposal is unrealistic.

Related Stories:

Ex-youth center intern says she was told to destroy notes

NH judge deciding whether to dismiss youth sex abuse case

Hearing set on effort to dismiss NH youth center abuse lawsuit

NH Democrats seek closure of youth center amid abuse claims

Hundreds claim decades of abuse by 150 NH youth center staffers

Ex-youth counselor’s lawyer responds to dropped NH charges

Charges dropped as NH youth center abuse investigation widens

NH youth parole officer kept job amid child abuse investigation

Former NH youth detention center counselors accused of multiple rapes

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)