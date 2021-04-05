Target trading child car seats for coupons

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Target is once again offering coupons for people who bring in child car seats to recycle.

The event runs through April 17 at all Target locations.

It’s now contact-free. Shoppers can drop off old car seats in a box and get a digital coupon when they scan a code using their mobile devices.

The coupon is good for 20% off a variety of baby gear.

The store says it will accept damaged and expired car seats.

Click here for all the details.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.