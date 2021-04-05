Advertisement

Target trading child car seats for coupons

File photo/CNN
File photo/CNN(KKTV)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Target is once again offering coupons for people who bring in child car seats to recycle.

The event runs through April 17 at all Target locations.

It’s now contact-free. Shoppers can drop off old car seats in a box and get a digital coupon when they scan a code using their mobile devices.

The coupon is good for 20% off a variety of baby gear.

The store says it will accept damaged and expired car seats.

Click here for all the details.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Rutland City teen shot, killed by another teenager
Man sent to hospital after trooper-involved crash
Police say one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 in Hartland.
1 killed in crash on Interstate 91 in Hartland
Scott Ross of Scott Ross Woodworking sells his goods at the UMall craft fair Saturday.
Craft show returns for the first time in a year
FILE
Health officials urge nonvaccinated people to stay home for Easter

Latest News

Officials say a Massachusetts hiker was seriously injured and had to be rescued after falling...
Injured hiker rescued after falling off New Hampshire ledge at night
Danville School-File photo
Petition asks school board to reconsider mascot decision
Police say one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 in Hartland.
1 killed in crash on Interstate 91 in Hartland
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage