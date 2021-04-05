Teen arrested after crash seriously hurt another teen

DALTON, N.H. (WCAX) - A teenager is in trouble after a car crash in New Hampshire seriously hurts another teen.

State police say 19-year-old Dagan Webster was driving the car that lost control, went off the road and hit a guardrail several times before stopping in the middle of Route 135 in Dalton.

Police say Webster is reported to have been speeding and was arrested for driving after suspension and using an unregistered car.

18-year-old Isaak Labor was the passenger and was ejected out of the rear window.

He’s in the hospital with serious injuries.

