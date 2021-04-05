Vermont officials want more info on border surveillance plan

DERBY LINE, Vt. (AP) - Vermont’s lone U.S. congressman and the state attorney general say they want to know more about plans by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to build a number of high-powered surveillance towers along the state’s border with the Canadian province of Quebec.

Rep. Peter Welch and Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan met Monday with officials in the border community of Derby Line where one of the towers is proposed to be built.

In February CBP opened a 30-day public comment period for a plan to install the towers in Champlain, New York, and the Vermont towns of Highgate Center, Franklin, Richford, Derby, Derby Line and North Troy.

Welch and others want the public comment period extended.

