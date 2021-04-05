Vermont opens vaccine eligibility to those 40+

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another group of Vermonters are eligible to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

Residents 40 years and older will be able to sign up here through the state’s website or by calling 855-722-7878.

Appointments will also be available through Kinney Drugs, CVS, and Walgreens.

Registration opens for people 30-plus in a week, this coming Monday.

Vermont is adding pharmacy partners to help rollout vaccines including CVS locations in Essex, Rutland, and Williston.

Starting Monday, Hannaford will offer vaccines at 12 locations.

New COVID cases continue to remain in the 200s in the state.

In the latest numbers, there are 227 new reported cases. That makes more than 20,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Thirty-two people are in the hospital and 229 people have died.

There was the hope by the spring cases would be much lower than they are right now.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.