Advertisement

Vermont opens vaccine eligibility to those 40+

COVID vaccine
COVID vaccine(WVUE)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another group of Vermonters are eligible to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

Residents 40 years and older will be able to sign up here through the state’s website or by calling 855-722-7878.

Appointments will also be available through Kinney Drugs, CVS, and Walgreens.

Registration opens for people 30-plus in a week, this coming Monday.

Vermont is adding pharmacy partners to help rollout vaccines including CVS locations in Essex, Rutland, and Williston.

Starting Monday, Hannaford will offer vaccines at 12 locations.

New COVID cases continue to remain in the 200s in the state.

In the latest numbers, there are 227 new reported cases. That makes more than 20,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Thirty-two people are in the hospital and 229 people have died.

There was the hope by the spring cases would be much lower than they are right now.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Rutland City teen shot, killed by another teenager
FILE
Man sent to hospital after trooper-involved crash
Scott Ross of Scott Ross Woodworking sells his goods at the UMall craft fair Saturday.
Craft show returns for the first time in a year
FILE
Health officials urge non-vaccinated people to stay home for Easter
We’re told it’s an Italian deli with a twist, serving up breakfast, traditional deli fare,...
The Food Bar opens up in Essex Junction

Latest News

FILE Photo
Teen arrested after crash seriously hurt another teen
FILE Photo
Backcountry skier injured in fall on Mount Washington
Crash closes part of I-91 in Vermont
UVM Medical Center pandemic protocol for expecting families
Babies are still being born in Vermont during the pandemic, but protocols at the University of...
UVM Medical Center pandemic protocol for expecting families