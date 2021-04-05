Vermont town of Brandon mulls noise ordinance

BRANDON, Vt. (AP) - The Vermont town of Brandon is considering a potential noise ordinance because of gunfire, revving engines and fireworks.

The Select Board hosted two public listening forums online last month to get feedback.

The Rutland Herald reports that some people in town see a noise ordinance as government overreach while others think it will make Brandon a better place in which to live.

Some who spoke in favor of an ordinance cited loud, repetitive gunfire, as well as loud music, vehicles, fireworks, and other sources of noise as issues.

Several people who use fireworks on their property said that differences with neighbors can usually resolved by talking with each other.

