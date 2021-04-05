Advertisement

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We have a a full week of quiet weather and plenty of sunshine ahead of us, but conditions are dry, and there is an elevated risk of brushfires. Avoid outdoor burning of any kind for the time being.

High pressure will be firmly in control of our weather for the next several days and while the wind will settle down tonight, it will remain dry throughout the rest of the week. There will be lots of sunshine, and temperatures will be slowly climbing into the mid to upper 60s by the end of the week which is well above normal. The normal high for Burlington today is 49°.

The weekend ahead will be partly sunny with temperatures in the low 60s. There is the slight chance for a few showers on Saturday.

