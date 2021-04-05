BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! We are headed for a week with loads of sunshine and warm temperatures. But conditions are dry, and with brisk winds today, there is an elevated risk of brushfires.

High pressure pushing down from James Bay will be ruling our weather over the next several days. High pressure brings fair weather, and that’s exactly what we are looking at. However, a low pressure system that has been stalled off the coast over the Atlantic will be drifting back our way today with just a few rain showers or mountain snow showers possible in northern NH into the Northeast Kingdom.

With brisk, gusty, north winds, combined with the sunshine and low relative humidity, the risk for brushfires is high, so a Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 AM to 8 PM today for the Champlain Valley (on the VT side) and for our southern counties, except for the highest elevations.

The wind will settle down tonight, but it will remain dry throughout the rest of the week. There will be lots of sunshine, and temperatures will be slowly coming up into the mid/upper 60s by the end of the week - well above normal (normal high for Burlington today is 49°).

The weekend will be partly sunny with temperatures in the low 60s. There is a chance for a few showers on Saturday.

Be very aware of the increased fire risk. Stay away from outdoor burning for the time being. -Gary

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.