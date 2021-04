HOLLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A 75-year-old man is dead following an ATV accident in Holland, Vermont.

Police say Dale Nadeau was working in his sugarbush Monday when his ATV overturned on steep and uneven ground. We’re told he was then pinned under it.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the cause of death is still pending the results of an autopsy.

