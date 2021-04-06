Childhood obesity, an unintended consequence of the pandemic

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With more kids at home because of remote learning, students are getting less access to adequate nutrition and less time outside with friends.

It’s led to an increase in child obesity rates in just the last year.

“As pediatricians, it’s something that we need to take very seriously,” said Dr. Hillary Anderson with UVM Primary Care Pediatrics.

It was an unintended consequence of being at home much more with access to internet and of course keeping kids and families safe, but a local pediatrician says, having kids in school is a great way to keep kids healthy.

Dr. Anderson says healthy kids are what lead to healthy adults.

She says a study out of Philadelphia published to the Journal of the American Academy of Pediatrics that cites a slight uptick in childhood obesity across all ages is cause for concern, but not a surprise.

“The COVID-19 pandemic itself has created a really challenging environment for kids and their families,” said Dr. Anderson.

Activities like sports were put on pause, CDC guidance called for staying home, nutritious food wasn’t as accessible and screen time increased for school and recreation.

Dr. Anderson says now, conversations around health are frequent.

“We are having a lot of conversations as kids are coming back in for their well visits and seeing a sharper uptick in their weight and BMI and hearing from both patients and parents about the challenges of being inside more,” she said.

But Dr. Anderson says a major portion of keeping kids healthy is being in school.

“Between PE classes and recess, we really are able to achieve a good amount of physical activity at school that they might not get if they were at home,” said Josie Lang, the school nurse at Mallets Bay School in Colchester.

She says having students back in school will hopefully lead to more healthy students physically, but they also commit to making sure students, even at home, have good food as well.

“Really just focus on really getting students the best nutrition that they need to be healthy kids and healthy learners. So they really focus on fruits and vegetables nutrition and the school lunches are shown to have less sugars and calories than lunch brought from home. So it’s just a good opportunity to know that all our kids have good access to healthy food at school,” said Lang.

Lang says for many students, school is their access to good food, which is why they hope to continue the free lunch program. But not only does Lang say school is about pushing good habits, but teaching them as well.

“Our goal is to continue teaching kids healthy eating and exercise habits, so they will have lifelong healthy habits,” said Lang.

Dr. Anderson says she isn’t sure whether this is just a minor increase in child obesity or a trend in that direction, but this serves as a great reminder to check in with your pediatrician for a check-up.

They both also say now with weather looking better, it is a good time to get kids outdoors and moving for walks or bike rides, but you still should be following CDC guidance.

