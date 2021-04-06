COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to 16 and over in NY

NEW YORK (AP) - New Yorkers over 16 years old can sign up for COVID-19 vaccination starting Tuesday.

That’s a dramatic expansion of eligibility as the state seeks to immunize as many people as possible.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo expanded eligibility to 30 and over last week and announced that people aged 16 to 29 would be eligible starting April 6.

Teens aged 16 and 17 will be limited to receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, since that is the only one that has been authorized for use by people under 18.

None of the available vaccines has yet been approved for people under 16.

