From sore arms to allergic reactions, expert says vaccination experiences vary

Gov. Phil Scott Tuesday said he experienced no reaction to his Johnson & Johnson shot.
By Darren Perron
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Over 42% of Vermonters have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and some have experienced some side effects.

Those side effects can range from a sore arm to mild flu-like symptoms, to more serious allergic reactions.

Darren Perron spoke with Dr. Tim Lahey, an infectious disease specialist at the UVM Medical Center, about the differences in the vaccines and what different groups are experiencing.

