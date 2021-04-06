Advertisement

Ketchup shortage hits US restaurants

Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.
Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a shortage of one of America’s favorite condiments.

During the pandemic, restaurants have relied heavily on takeout orders to survive, which amped up demand for ketchup packets.

But once those started running low, some eateries began pouring bulk ketchup into individual cups.

The Wall Street Journal reports the low inventory is hitting everyone from mom-and-pop restaurants to chains like Texas Roadhouse and Long John Silver’s.

The ketchup shortage has pushed packet prices up 13% since January 2020, according to restaurant-business platform Plate IQ.

But there is some good news.

USA Today reports that America’s most popular brand, Heinz, is working to up its production to 12 billion packets a year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 in Hartland.
Truck driver struck and killed while walking in highway travel lane
File photo
Rutland City teen shot, killed by another teenager
When Kahliq Richardson turned himself in to the police, he said he was acting recklessly with...
Vt. teen who admitted to deadly hotel shooting appears in court
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Scott announces phased-in reopening; back to ‘normal’ by July
Teen driver arrested after crash seriously injures passenger

Latest News

After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Petty officer shoots 2 sailors; is stopped, killed on base
File photo
Vermont sends mobile clinic to area with lowest vaccination rate
The building’s management company said Tuesday the doormen failed to follow required emergency...
Doormen fired for failing to intervene in anti-Asian attack in New York
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
LIVE: Biden to move COVID-19 vaccine eligibility date to April 19