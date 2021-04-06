Advertisement

Kim Kardashian West officially billionaire

Kim Kardashian West’s assets are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.
Kim Kardashian West’s assets are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kim Kardashian West is a member of the Forbes billionaire list for the first time.

Forbes reports her makeup line – KKW beauty – is worth about $500 million on its own.

Kardashian West also has a majority stake in her shapewear brand Skims, which is valued at $500 million.

Those assets, plus her television show and endorsement deals, are enough to lift her fortune to $1 billion.

Kardashian West is not the first one in her family to make the Forbes billionaire list.

Her younger sister Kylie Jenner was named the youngest self-made billionaire at 21 years old.

But some critics argue, Jenner can’t be considered self-made because she comes from a wealthy, well-known family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 in Hartland.
Truck driver struck and killed while walking in highway travel lane
File photo
Rutland City teen shot, killed by another teenager
When Kahliq Richardson turned himself in to the police, he said he was acting recklessly with...
Vt. teen who admitted to deadly hotel shooting appears in court
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Scott announces phased-in reopening; back to ‘normal’ by July
Teen driver arrested after crash seriously injures passenger

Latest News

tab
Vermont Children's Theater gears up for new season, Part 2
MVP Health Care, UVM Health Network team up on new health plan
MVP Health Care, UVM Health Network team up on new health plan
Scott decries 'racist response' to BIPOC vaccine eligibility
Scott decries 'racist response' to BIPOC vaccine eligibility
Vermont sends mobile clinic to area with lowest vaccination rate
Vermont sends mobile clinic to area with lowest vaccination rate