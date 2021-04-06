Advertisement

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry reveal first Netflix docuseries

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at the...
FILE - In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at the Creative Industries and Business Reception at the British High Commissioner's residence in Johannesburg.(Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s first Netflix series will center on the Invictus Games, which gives sick and injured military personnel and veterans the opportunity to compete in sports.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Productions announced Tuesday its first series to hit the streaming service. The multi-episode docuseries, titled “Heart of Invictus,” is in partnership with the Invictus Games Foundation, of which Prince Harry is a patron.

Prince Harry will appear on camera and serve as executive producer on the series.

In a statement, producers said the series “will follow a group of extraordinary competitors from around the globe, all service members who have suffered life-changing injuries or illnesses on their road to the Invictus Games The Hague 2020, now set to take place in 2022.”

It is the latest in a flurry of activity for the couple. The couple signed a deal to create content for Netflix and are creating podcasts for Spotify. Prince Harry also has joined the corporate world as a leader with the employee coaching and mental health firm BetterUp Inc. The couple have been detangling their lives from the British royal family and are living in California.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 in Hartland.
Truck driver struck and killed while walking in highway travel lane
File photo
Rutland City teen shot, killed by another teenager
When Kahliq Richardson turned himself in to the police, he said he was acting recklessly with...
Vt. teen who admitted to deadly hotel shooting appears in court
Teen driver arrested after crash seriously injures passenger
COVID vaccine
Vermont opens vaccine eligibility to those 40+

Latest News

Kelly Sills of Baton Rouge, La., complained he spent $15,000 for the Disney vacation. He was...
Police arrest man who refused Disney temperature check and refused to leave
A friend reflects on the life of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Billy Evans.
Capitol police officer to lie in honor at rotunda April 13
FILE - In this Dec. 17, 2019 file photo, Rep. Alcee Hastings, D-Fla., speaks during a House...
US Rep. Alcee Hastings dies at 84; was impeached as judge
The 77-acre Piney Point reservoir is located in Manatee County, just south of the Tampa Bay area.
Florida dismisses 2nd breach risk at phosphate reservoir
Progress report on efforts to drain phosphate reservoir