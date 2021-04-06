Member of Governor Sununu’s office tests positive for COVID

CORCORD, NH (WCAX) - A member of the Governor Chris Sununu’s office tests positive for COVID-19.

That person started showing minor symptoms over the weekend and went into quarantine.

A rapid test done Monday morning and came back positive.

One close contact is also quarantining and contact tracing is underway.

Governor Sununu was not determined to be a close contact, but he is monitoring for symptoms.

State guidelines do not require him to quarantine.

This is the second confirmed case within the Governor’s office since December.

