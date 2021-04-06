Millionaires in NYC set to face highest tax rate in US

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - The highest-earning New Yorkers would face the nation’s steepest income tax rate under a budget debated by lawmakers Tuesday.

The expected tax hike is a win for the Democratic Party’s left wing, which says millionaires in Manhattan penthouses have fared far better amid the pandemic than struggling small businesses and low-income New Yorkers.

States including California, Minnesota and Washington are also considering wealth taxes, raising taxes on capital gains or setting new top income tax rates.

