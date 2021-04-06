Advertisement

New Hampshire teen saves West Virginia boy via TikTok

A New Hampshire teen has been credited with saving a boy more than 800 miles away, thanks to TikTok.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GILMANTON, N.H. (AP) - A New Hampshire teen has been credited with saving a boy more than 800 miles away, thanks to TikTok.

WMUR-TV reports that 13-year-old Caden Cotnoir was watching a TikTok livestream of 12-year-old Trent Jarrett riding a four-wheeler in West Virginia, when something went awry.

Cotnoir said he could hear Jarrett yelling out numbers that turned out to be his grandparents’ phone number.

After a virtual call for help, Jarrett’s parents managed to find him and lift the ATV off him.

After being trapped for about 20 minutes, he sustained minor cuts and bruises.

The boys met via Zoom on Monday.

