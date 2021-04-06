Advertisement

New York lawmakers, governor reach deal on late budget

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York will boost spending by billions over the next year in a bid to revitalize the state’s hard-hit economy under a budget deal announced Tuesday by lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo has long prided himself on getting the budget passed on time and trying to keep spending increases minimal.

Lawmakers passed a budget on time last spring amid the pandemic when the Assembly and Senate didn’t offer their own spending proposals.

But this year’s budget delay means thousands of state workers are now facing the prospect of having to wait at least a day longer to receive paychecks.

The Legislature and governor have released few specifics about some of the most contentious parts of the budget.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Police say one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 in Hartland.
Truck driver struck and killed while walking in highway travel lane
File photo
Rutland City teen shot, killed by another teenager
When Kahliq Richardson turned himself in to the police, he said he was acting recklessly with...
Vt. teen who admitted to deadly hotel shooting appears in court
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Scott announces phased-in reopening; back to ‘normal’ by July
Teen driver arrested after crash seriously injures passenger

Latest News

A New Hampshire teen has been credited with saving a boy more than 800 miles away, thanks to...
New Hampshire teen saves West Virginia boy via TikTok
SHRINE
Friends remember longtime Burlington bartender
lahey
From sore arms to allergic reactions, expert says vaccination experiences vary
relief
Scott administration releases plan to spend billion dollar relief package
charges
Teen faces federal charges in fatal Rutland shooting