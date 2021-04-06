New York lawmakers, governor reach deal on late budget

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New York will boost spending by billions over the next year in a bid to revitalize the state’s hard-hit economy under a budget deal announced Tuesday by lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo has long prided himself on getting the budget passed on time and trying to keep spending increases minimal.

Lawmakers passed a budget on time last spring amid the pandemic when the Assembly and Senate didn’t offer their own spending proposals.

But this year’s budget delay means thousands of state workers are now facing the prospect of having to wait at least a day longer to receive paychecks.

The Legislature and governor have released few specifics about some of the most contentious parts of the budget.

