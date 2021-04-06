Advertisement

Police investigating Vershire deaths

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating the untimely death of a couple in Vershire over the weekend.

Police say they responded Saturday to a home on Parker Road and found the bodies of Cody Coburn, 28, of Vershire and Joelle Ryder, 36, of Sharon, inside an SUV parked in the driveway. They say a relative of one of the victims who owns the home called the police.

Authorities say that based on preliminary autopsy information Monday, the deaths do not appear suspicious.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 in Hartland.
Truck driver struck and killed while walking in highway travel lane
File photo
Rutland City teen shot, killed by another teenager
When Kahliq Richardson turned himself in to the police, he said he was acting recklessly with...
Vt. teen who admitted to deadly hotel shooting appears in court
Teen driver arrested after crash seriously injures passenger
COVID vaccine
Vermont opens vaccine eligibility to those 40+

Latest News

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
WATCH LIVE: Scott lays out phased-in reopening plan; back to ‘normal’ by July
File photo
Childhood obesity an unintended consequence of pandemic
Gov. Chris Sununu-File photo
Member of Gov. Sununu’s office tests positive for COVID
Courtesy: Proctor Fire Department
Proctor house fire closes Route 3