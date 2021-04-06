Police investigating Vershire deaths

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating the untimely death of a couple in Vershire over the weekend.

Police say they responded Saturday to a home on Parker Road and found the bodies of Cody Coburn, 28, of Vershire and Joelle Ryder, 36, of Sharon, inside an SUV parked in the driveway. They say a relative of one of the victims who owns the home called the police.

Authorities say that based on preliminary autopsy information Monday, the deaths do not appear suspicious.

