Scott Administration to discuss COVID and federal money

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and administration offiials will hold a pandemic briefing Tuesday morning. It will be followed later in the afternoon with a briefing on the governor’s proposal on how to spend funding in the American Rescue Plan Act.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. Click here to open a new browser window or watch above.

Governor Scott has indicated he plans to present his timeline for reopening the rest of the economy sometime this week.

We expect to learn more about the state’s vaccine rollout and get an update on outbreaks and forecast models. As of Monday, nearly 42% of Vermonters over 16 had received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 116 new coronavirus cases for a total of 20,267. There have been a total of 229 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 2.2%. A total of 360,210 people have been tested, and 16,579 have recovered.

