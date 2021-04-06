Advertisement

Scott Administration to discuss COVID and federal money

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott and administration offiials will hold a pandemic briefing Tuesday morning. It will be followed later in the afternoon with a briefing on the governor’s proposal on how to spend funding in the American Rescue Plan Act.

Watch live at 11 a.m. on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. Click here to open a new browser window or watch above.

Governor Scott has indicated he plans to present his timeline for reopening the rest of the economy sometime this week.

We expect to learn more about the state’s vaccine rollout and get an update on outbreaks and forecast models. As of Monday, nearly 42% of Vermonters over 16 had received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 116 new coronavirus cases for a total of 20,267. There have been a total of 229 deaths. The state’s percent positive seven-day average is 2.2%. A total of 360,210 people have been tested, and 16,579 have recovered.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 in Hartland.
Truck driver struck and killed while walking in highway travel lane
File photo
Rutland City teen shot, killed by another teenager
When Kahliq Richardson turned himself in to the police, he said he was acting recklessly with...
Vt. teen who admitted to deadly hotel shooting appears in court
Teen driver arrested after crash seriously injures passenger
COVID vaccine
Vermont opens vaccine eligibility to those 40+

Latest News

FILE Photo
Childhood obesity, an unintended consequence of the pandemic
With more kids at home because of remote learning, students are getting less access to adequate...
Childhood obesity becoming an unintended consequence of the pandemic
Member of Governor Sununu’s office tests positive for COVID
Courtesy: Proctor Fire Department
Several departments respond to Proctor house fire