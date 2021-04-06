Advertisement

Scott decries ‘racist response’ to BIPOC vaccine eligibility

Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has condemned the “racist response” to his administration’s decision to make Black, indigenous, and people of color of any age eligible for a coronavirus vaccine before residents of other races.

The state granted preferential vaccine access April 1 to the BIPOC community and anyone living in their households.

The Republican Scott called their disparity in vaccination rates compared to non-Hispanic whites “unacceptable.”

Vermonters of other races aged 40 and over became eligible Monday, with those 30 and over scheduled for eligibility April 12 and all others 16 and up eligible April 19.

COVID vaccine
Vermont opens vaccine eligibility to those 40+

