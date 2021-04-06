Several departments respond to Proctor house fire

PROCTOR, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanks to help from several fire departments, a fire was prevented from getting out of hand.

The Proctor Fire Department posted photos to their Facebook page showing a house fire in Proctor, Vermont.

Crews say it happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Because of the home’s location to the road, all lanes of Route 3 were closed for about an hour and a half.

Proctor crews say mutual aid departments ensured the fire didn’t extend into the structure.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.