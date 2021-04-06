Advertisement

Teen faces federal charges in fatal Rutland shooting

By Olivia Lyons
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A teenager who authorities say killed another teen during a drug-related shooting at a Rutland motel is now facing federal charges.

Kahliq Richardson, 18, was released into his parents’ custody after appearing in state court Monday afternoon. But shortly after that hearing, he was arrested by FBI officials on weapons charges.

Police say Richardson shot Jonah Pandiani,19, in the head at the Quality Inn on Main Street. He turned himself in shortly after Pandiani’s body was found early Saturday and admitted he had been using cocaine prior to what he called the accidental shooting.

But a federal judge says Richardson is a danger to the public and to himself and presents a “very real risk of suicide and self-harm.” A state judge released Richardson to get medical attention and therapy, saying he had just turned 18 and didn’t have a criminal history. But the federal prosecutors say that’s not good enough given Richardson’s past drug use and violent behavior. And even though Richardson claims the shooting was an accident, they say the investigation is casting doubt on that theory.

Richardson will remain in federal custody until his next court appearance Friday.

Related Stories:

Vt. teen who admitted to deadly hotel shooting appears in court

Rutland City teen shot, killed by another teenager

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 in Hartland.
Truck driver struck and killed while walking in highway travel lane
File photo
Rutland City teen shot, killed by another teenager
When Kahliq Richardson turned himself in to the police, he said he was acting recklessly with...
Vt. teen who admitted to deadly hotel shooting appears in court
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Scott announces phased-in reopening; back to ‘normal’ by July
Teen driver arrested after crash seriously injures passenger

Latest News

A New Hampshire teen has been credited with saving a boy more than 800 miles away, thanks to...
New Hampshire teen saves West Virginia boy via TikTok
SHRINE
Friends remember longtime Burlington bartender
lahey
From sore arms to allergic reactions, expert says vaccination experiences vary
relief
Scott administration releases plan to spend billion dollar relief package
charges
Teen faces federal charges in fatal Rutland shooting