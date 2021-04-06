Advertisement

Testing recommended after New Hampshire campus outbreak

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Those who attended events at a small Catholic college in Warner around Easter are being asked to get tested for the coronavirus after an outbreak infected at least 16 people.

The Department of Health and Human Services says anyone who attended events and services between March 21 and April 4 at Magdalen College of the Liberal Arts - including Maundy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Sunday - may have been exposed and should seek testing.

The department also is conducting contact tracing.

The campus is currently closed to the public.

