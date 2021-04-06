MVP Health Care, UVM Health Network team up on new health plan

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new partnership between a health insurance agency and health network aims to transform care for older adults in our region.

The UVM Health Network and MVP Health Care are teaming up to launch a Medicare Advantage health insurance plan to better meet the needs of older Vermonters and New Yorkers in the North Country.

The organizations say they are offering a patient-focused, physician-designed plan to make health insurance more supportive and personal.

These Medicare Advantage plans can offer coverage for more services that original Medicare does not, like vision, hearing or dental and other well-being benefits.

The goal is to shift the focus to wellness as much as illness while controlling costs.

“Our goal here isn’t change for change sake, the work we are doing together will lay the groundwork for the future of health care,” said Christopher Del Vecchio, the president and CEO of MVP Health Care.

“This new partnership will have clear, positive impacts for our patients, our providers, our health system and really for all of the communities in the region,” said Dr. John Brumstead, the president and CEO of the UVM Health Network.

Enrollment will start this fall with services for the new plan expected to begin on Jan. 1, 2022.

We don’t have many specifics on what exactly this plan includes. The organizations say the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is not allowing them to reveal any more details until the fall.

