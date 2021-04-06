Advertisement

MVP Health Care, UVM Health Network team up on new health plan

By Dom Amato
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new partnership between a health insurance agency and health network aims to transform care for older adults in our region.

The UVM Health Network and MVP Health Care are teaming up to launch a Medicare Advantage health insurance plan to better meet the needs of older Vermonters and New Yorkers in the North Country.

The organizations say they are offering a patient-focused, physician-designed plan to make health insurance more supportive and personal.

These Medicare Advantage plans can offer coverage for more services that original Medicare does not, like vision, hearing or dental and other well-being benefits.

The goal is to shift the focus to wellness as much as illness while controlling costs.

“Our goal here isn’t change for change sake, the work we are doing together will lay the groundwork for the future of health care,” said Christopher Del Vecchio, the president and CEO of MVP Health Care.

“This new partnership will have clear, positive impacts for our patients, our providers, our health system and really for all of the communities in the region,” said Dr. John Brumstead, the president and CEO of the UVM Health Network.

Enrollment will start this fall with services for the new plan expected to begin on Jan. 1, 2022.

We don’t have many specifics on what exactly this plan includes. The organizations say the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is not allowing them to reveal any more details until the fall.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 in Hartland.
Truck driver struck and killed while walking in highway travel lane
File photo
Rutland City teen shot, killed by another teenager
When Kahliq Richardson turned himself in to the police, he said he was acting recklessly with...
Vt. teen who admitted to deadly hotel shooting appears in court
Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Scott announces phased-in reopening; back to ‘normal’ by July
Teen driver arrested after crash seriously injures passenger

Latest News

tab
Vermont Children's Theater gears up for new season, Part 2
MVP Health Care, UVM Health Network team up on new health plan
MVP Health Care, UVM Health Network team up on new health plan
Scott decries 'racist response' to BIPOC vaccine eligibility
Scott decries 'racist response' to BIPOC vaccine eligibility
Vermont sends mobile clinic to area with lowest vaccination rate
Vermont sends mobile clinic to area with lowest vaccination rate
Vermont police officer accused of assaulting suspect