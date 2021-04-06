Advertisement

Vermont Children’s Theater gears up for new season

By Scott Fleishman
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Thanks to the actions of an Eagle Scout, people of all ages will be able to better enjoy outdoor performances at a Caledonia County theater.

The Vermont Children’s Theater in Lyndonville is a volunteer-run nonprofit providing free summer theater programs for students aged seven to just-graduated seniors. They learn skills like communication, creativity, teamwork, and leadership.

On Tuesday, the group set up picnic tables for people to use while at the performances this summer. The tables were made by 18-year-old Gabe Hatch, a senior at St. Johnsbury Academy, as part of his Eagle Scott service project

Scott Fleishman spoke with Hatch as well as the VCT’s Sarah Ham about the upcoming season.

