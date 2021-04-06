Vermont police officer accused of assaulting suspect

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A former St. Albans City police officer is accused of assaulting a suspect while on duty.

It happened in February 2019.

Vermont State Police investigators say then-Cpl. Mark Schwartz was responding to vandalism at a bar.

Vincent Ford matched the description of the suspect.

Investigators say Schwartz tased Ford shortly after stepping out of his cruiser. It’s not clear if Ford resisted arrest or ignored Schwartz’s commands.

Schwartz, 32, of Cambridge, now faces simple assault charges. He was cited Tuesday and is due in court next week.

Schwartz left the St. Albans City Police in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.