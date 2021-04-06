Advertisement

Vermont police searching for suspect in car attack

Aleksander Cherkasov
Aleksander Cherkasov(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are still searching for a Northfield teen wanted for attempted murder.

The manhunt for Aleksander Cherkasov, 19, started two weeks ago.

Investigators say Cherkasov disappeared on March 20 after he got into an argument with two women he knows, then allegedly assaulted one and tried to run them both off a ledge with his car.

He faces attempted murder charges.

Northfield police say they are working with other agencies, but that’s all they would say about the search for Cherkasov.

