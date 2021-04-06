Vermont sends mobile clinic to area with lowest vaccination rate

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state is making progress vaccinating people in Essex County.

Essex County has Vermont’s lowest vaccination rate. Just 33.8% of people there have had at least one dose.

Bennington County surpassed Rutland County for the highest rate-- 47%.

The statewide average is just over 42%.

The state is dispatching a mobile vaccine clinic to Essex County this weekend to reach more people.

Vermont Human Services Secretary Mike Smith announced Tuesday they are adding 135 more doses to that clinic on wheels because all the appointments filled up.

Efforts to partner with a hospital on the other side of the Connecticut River are progressing, too.

“We are also meeting with Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital in Colebrook, New Hampshire, this week to discuss their participation in our program to vaccinate Vermonters,” Smith said.

Smith says the hospital will help run weekly clinics in the Canaan-Beecher Falls area and will dispense about 100 shots per week.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.