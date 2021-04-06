BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kids VT is publishing a monthly multimedia storytelling series on role models and people who inspire kids in their communities. It’s called Vermont Visionaries.

Kerry Farrell is one of those people. The school nurse in South Burlington prides herself on knowing the names of each of the building’s nearly 300 students.

Special training Farrell got a year before COVID struck has come in handy during the pandemic.

In this Vermont Visionaries, KidsVT Columnist Cat Cutillo introduces you to Farrell and shows you how she’s still helping children heal during the uncertainty of living and learning during a pandemic. Watch the video to see.

