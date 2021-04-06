BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our streak of dry, sunny, increasingly warm weather will continue for the rest of this week and into the weekend.

A stalled low pressure system to our east has kept some clouds in the Northeast Kingdom and northern New Hampshire, but otherwise, the rest of us have seen more sunshine today with pleasantly mild temperatures.

High pressure will remain in control with more sunshine through the work week. The normal high temperature for Burlington on this date is 50 degrees, and temperatures will continue to be above normal reaching the upper 60s to near 70 by the end of the week.

There may be a little more cloudiness over the weekend and temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, but they will still be well above normal.

Weather systems with rain in them have been weakening and falling apart before they reach our part of the country, but there is finally a chance for rain showers late Sunday into Monday.

A great stretch of weather for outdoor activities, but avoid outdoor burning as any fire could easily spread quickly.

