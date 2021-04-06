Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Sharon Meyer
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our streak of dry, sunny, increasingly warm weather will continue for the rest of this week and into the weekend.

A stalled low pressure system to our east has kept some clouds in the Northeast Kingdom and northern New Hampshire, but otherwise, the rest of us have seen more sunshine today with pleasantly mild temperatures.

High pressure will remain in control with more sunshine through the work week. The normal high temperature for Burlington on this date is 50 degrees, and temperatures will continue to be above normal reaching the upper 60s to near 70 by the end of the week.

There may be a little more cloudiness over the weekend and temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, but they will still be well above normal.

Weather systems with rain in them have been weakening and falling apart before they reach our part of the country, but there is finally a chance for rain showers late Sunday into Monday.

A great stretch of weather for outdoor activities, but avoid outdoor burning as any fire could easily spread quickly.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 91 in Hartland.
Truck driver struck and killed while walking in highway travel lane
File photo
Rutland City teen shot, killed by another teenager
When Kahliq Richardson turned himself in to the police, he said he was acting recklessly with...
Vt. teen who admitted to deadly hotel shooting appears in court
Teen driver arrested after crash seriously injures passenger
COVID vaccine
Vermont opens vaccine eligibility to those 40+

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Gary has the latest forecast.
Morning Weather Webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast