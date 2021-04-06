BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! The streak of dry, sunny, increasingly warm weather will continue for the rest of this week and into the weekend.

Like Monday, there will be lots of sunshine today, especially the farther west & south you are. There will still be some clouds mixing in over our far eastern areas, like in the Northeast Kingdom and northern NH. That area is still on the outer fringe of a stalled-out coastal storm system. Temperatures will again be above the normal high, which is now 50° in Burlington.

It will be a bit breezy out of the north today, but not as windy as it was on Monday.

By Wednesday, most of us will top the 60 degree mark, and we will be making a run at 70° by the end of the week.

Temperatures will come down just a notch over the weekend, but will still be well above normal.

There is finally a chance for rain showers late Sunday into Monday.

It’s a definite “MAX Advantage” week of weather ahead, but continue to stay aware of the fact that the risk for brush fires is high, so don’t do any outdoor burning. -Gary

