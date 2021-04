HAMPTON, N.Y. (WCAX) - A motor vehicle and two Amish buggies were involved in a crash on Tuesday in Hampton, New York.

The volunteer fire department says they responded to the crash on Route 4 shortly before 6 p.m.

We don’t have many details about the crash, but we know crews were at the scene for almost two hours.

