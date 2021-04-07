Advertisement

2 Vermont officers charged in separate cases with assault

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) - Two Vermont police officers are facing simple assault charges in separate cases.

State police announced Wednesday that Tpr. Robert Zink, 39, of Arlington, was charged following an investigation into an arrest in February in Shaftsbury.

The investigation began after another trooper raised concerns about the possible use of excessive force.

Police announced Tuesday that former St. Albans police officer Mark Schwartz, 32, of Cambridge, was charged with allegedly striking a vandalism suspect with a stun gun in February 2019.

Both officers are due in court next week.

Zink’s attorney says what the trooper did was not criminal conduct.

Schwartz’s attorney says he expects a jury to reject the allegations.

