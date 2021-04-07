Advertisement

6 charged in NH youth detention center sex abuse probe

The Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, has been the...
The Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, has been the focus of a broad criminal investigation since July 2019.(Gray Media)
By HOLLY RAMER
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Six men were arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual abuse allegations at New Hampshire’s state-run youth detention center, the attorney general’s office said.

The Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, has been the focus of a broad criminal investigation since July 2019. Two former counselors at the Manchester facility were charged with 82 counts of rape at that time, but the charges were dismissed last year in order to strengthen the wider investigation.

Both of them were arrested again Wednesday and charged with rape. Three others also were charged with rape, while the sixth was charged with being an accomplice to sexual assault. The allegations span from 1994 to 2005.

Meanwhile, more than 200 men and women have joined a civil lawsuit in the last year alleging they were physically or sexually abused as children by 150 staffers from 1963 to 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Tuesday's briefing.
Scott announces phased-in reopening; back to ‘normal’ by July
Monique Ford
Friends remember longtime Burlington bartender
Vermont man dies in ATV accident
File photo
Police investigating Vershire deaths
Gov. Phil Scott/File
Scott decries ‘racist response’ to BIPOC vaccine eligibility

Latest News

The horse Queen Charlotte and the carriage driver Amanda Underwood were finishing the day with...
GRAPHIC: Dog attacks horse pulling carriage in North Carolina park
In this Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, a crane is used to lift a vehicle following a rollover...
LIVE: Los Angeles sheriff will reveal cause of Tiger Woods crash
The horse Queen Charlotte and the carriage driver Amanda Underwood were finishing the day with...
GRAPHIC: Dog attacks horse pulling carriage in North Carolina park
Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon, who was protesting the election bill, was arrested outside Gov....
No charges for Georgia lawmaker arrested during voting bill signing
FILE - In this March 9, 2021 file photo, first lady Jill Biden speaks at Naval Air Station...
Jill Biden announces next steps for military family program