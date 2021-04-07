6 charged in NH youth detention center sex abuse probe

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire’s attorney general’s office said six men were arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual abuse allegations at a state-run youth detention center.

The Sununu Youth Services Center, formerly known as the Youth Development Center, has been the focus of a broad criminal investigation since July 2019.

Two former counselors were charged with 82 counts of rape at that time, but the charges were dismissed last year in order to strengthen the wider investigation.

Both were arrested again Wednesday and charged with rape.

Three others also were charged with rape, while the sixth was charged with being an accomplice to sexual assault.

The allegations span from 1994 to 2005.

Meanwhile, more than 200 men and women have joined a civil lawsuit in the last year alleging they were physically or sexually abused as children by 150 staffers from 1963 to 2018.

Related Stories:

Proposed budget would force closure of NH youth center

Ex-youth center intern says she was told to destroy notes

NH judge deciding whether to dismiss youth sex abuse case

Hearing set on effort to dismiss NH youth center abuse lawsuit

NH Democrats seek closure of youth center amid abuse claims

Hundreds claim decades of abuse by 150 NH youth center staffers

Ex-youth counselor’s lawyer responds to dropped NH charges

Charges dropped as NH youth center abuse investigation widens

NH youth parole officer kept job amid child abuse investigation

Former NH youth detention center counselors accused of multiple rapes

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)