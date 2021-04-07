All eyes are on a consultant reviewing Burlington’s police department

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tensions remain high over police reform efforts in Burlington.

Seven months after protestors first took over Battery Park in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, the Burlington City Council voted to slash the force by one-third and other reforms. They also paid for a professional assessment of the department. The firm conducting that assessment is a Virginia-based nonprofit called CNA.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Days’ Courtney Lamdin, who wrote about CNA and its challenging assignment for this week’s edition.

