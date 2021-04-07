Advertisement

Andrew Giuliani says he’s thinking about run for NY governor

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2010, file photo, Andrew Giuliani, right, son of former New York City...
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2010, file photo, Andrew Giuliani, right, son of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, attends the the world premiere of "The Other Guys" with former Olympic figure skater Sarah Hughes at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York. Giuliani, a former aide in the Trump administration, said in interviews, Wednesday, that he is evaluating a run for governor of New York as a Republican. Giuliani, 35, who has never held public office, told The New York Times that he was “strongly considering" the idea and looking to make a decision by the end of the month. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)(Evan Agostini | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) - Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani and a former aide in the Trump administration, says he is evaluating a run for governor of New York as a Republican.

Giuliani has never held public office.

He spoke about it to The New York Times and the Washington Examiner.

The New York governor’s race has gotten more convoluted with all the controversy surrounding Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been expected to run for a fourth term but has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Giuliani was hired last month by the conservative network Newsmax as a contributor.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

