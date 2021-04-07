Bennington town officials face new allegations of systemic racism

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The American Civil Liberties Union is demanding a human rights investigation of the Bennington Select Board after a local couple says they were forced to flee the town in fear of their safety.

“Vermont does not have a problem with recruiting brown and Black people to come to this state. We have a problem with the way they are treated when they come,” said Tabitha Moore, the former president of the Rutland Area NAACP who helped file the complaint with the Vermont Human Rights Commission. It says Cassandra Keating and Joel Fowler were racially targeted by the police, ultimately forcing them to leave the state out of fear.

The NAACP says Fowler was ticketed 12 times in 22 days for minor violations. When the couple filed verbal and written complaints about their treatment, they say the Bennington Select Board retaliated against them by illegally disclosing their identities and personal information publicly at a meeting. “The Select Board’s actions seemingly intended to discourage other people from reporting discrimination, police misconduct by the Bennington Police Department,” said the ACLU’s Jay Diaz.

He says he hopes the complaint will lead to changes in how the board handles complaints about police, including the creation of a citizen review board.

Cassandra Keating and Joel Fowler (Photo provided)

Police officials, Benington Select Board leadership, and the town manager all declined to comment on the complaint Wednesday. People we spoke with around town said systemic racism is real in Bennington but many are afraid it will put a target on their back if they speak out.

“I have seen police pull over African American people, people of color, Indigenous people, and they shove it under the mat a lot of times -- the police department,” said Nancy Sanford of Bennington

Alfred Hampton has lived in Bennington since 1997 and says some people don’t realize their actions are racist, but others are very aware. “At the end of the day, I can’t walk around scared, especially with everything... I have got children. You can’t teach them to bow down to these people,” he said

Bennington’s Select Board has scheduled a meeting for May 4th to review recommendations made by the International Association of Chiefs of Police for oversight of the police department.

Related Stories:

Lawyer says man open to settling gun magazine, other cases

Kiah Morris introduces new show, ‘Color Lines in the Green Mountains’

Vermont Supreme Court: Limit on gun magazine size is legal

Vt. white nationalist pleads not guilty to hate crimes charge

Vermont court hears arguments on large-capacity magazine ban

Vt. Supreme Court weighs halting gun magazine civil case

Donovan: Morris was victim of racial harassment; no charges

Vermont man cited for gun law violationAccused Kiah Morris harasser arrested on gun-related charge

Donovan calls for 3rd-party investigation into Bennington Police

Bennington residents seek more police oversight

Judge upholds Vermont’s ban on large gun magazines

Man accused of harassing black legislator denies gun violation

State asks Vt. Supreme Court to uphold large-capacity magazine ban

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.