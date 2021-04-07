Commuter airline to offer Burlington-Boston connection

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For the first time since 2008, travelers will be able to book a direct flight from Vermont to Boston.

The new route is thanks to Boutique Air, which bills itself as a company that flies “private for the cost of commercial.” They will offer a small jet with only eight seats on board for the 45-minute flight.

The San Francisco-based company says trips are centered around business and leisure. The once-daily, early afternoon round-trip flights will be available seven days a week. Despite the small size, you can still bring a carry-on item and a checked bag.

Boutique Air to offer Burlington to Boston service later this month. (WCAX)

The airline’s Brian Kondrad says they started the route based on demand. “Burlington has service all the way out to Denver, all the way down to Atlanta, but does not have something as simple as Boston. We do have a strong Boston operation, so we saw it being a perfect fit,” he said.

Prices for the flights start at $79 dollars one-way. The first flight is set for take-off April 29.

