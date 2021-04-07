Advertisement

Finalists announced in search for Burlington High School principal

Steve Berbeco, Gregory Kirkland and Lauren McBride
Steve Berbeco, Gregory Kirkland and Lauren McBride(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington School District has announced three finalists for the position of principal at the high school.

The candidates are Steve Berbeco, who most recently served as deputy commissioner for the child development division of the Vermont Department for Children and Families; Gregory Kirkland, an assistant principal at Clayton County Public Schools in Georgia; and Lauren McBride, the current interim principal at Burlington High School.

There will be a community forum on Zoom on April 15, 6-7:30 p.m. with the candidates.

After the forum, the hiring committee will submit a recommendation to Superintendent Tom Flanagan, who will also meet with the candidates individually.

Click here for the full bios on the candidates and more details on the community forum.

