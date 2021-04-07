Hassan highlights funding to combat pandemic scammers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan says New Hampshire residents have lost more than $950,000 to pandemic-related fraud, identity theft and other scams, and she’s pushing federal officials to do more to stop it.

Hassan, a Democrat, wrote to Federal Trade Commission, on Wednesday asking how it plans to use $30.4 million in pandemic relief funding to combat scammers she called “a danger to the health and financial security of Americans.”

As of Monday, the commission had received more than 425,000 reports of such scams, Hassan said, including 1,461 from New Hampshire.

The scams include offering quick access to stimulus payments and phony treatments to prevent or cure COVID-19.

In other coronavirus developments

THE NUMBERS

More than 86,000 people have tested positive for the virus in New Hampshire, including 402 cases announced Tuesday. No new deaths were announced, keeping the total at 1,249.

The seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in New Hampshire has risen over the past two weeks from 295 new cases per day on March 22 to 401 new cases per day on Monday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)